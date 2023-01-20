World

The White House urged not to turn the problem with public debt into a political weapon

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The US Congress should not turn the debt ceiling problem into a political weapon and hold the US administration hostage, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.
“This should not be used as a political weapon, we should not make a hostage situation out of it,” she said.
Jean-Pierre held Congress responsible for raising the debt ceiling and added that she could not announce a possible date for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling.
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the government’s inability to pay its obligations would lead to a recession in the US economy and could trigger a global financial crisis. Yellen on Thursday notified Congress of the launch of “extraordinary measures” in connection with the estimated achievement of the national debt ceiling.
10:24

Klimov urged to respond to statements in the United States about the confiscation of Russian assets

“Extraordinary measures” come down to the fact that the Ministry of Finance for the period from January 19 to June 5 suspends deductions in the form of special treasury obligations to two social funds that serve state employees – the Civil Service Fund for Pensions and Disabilities, as well as the Medical Benefits Fund for Postal Pensioners services.
The administration of US President Joe Biden on Thursday refused to discuss with Congress the terms of raising the national debt ceiling and called for an immediate decision to increase its level.
January 5, 00:23

Vucic predicted a recession in the US, EU and China in 2023

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rossotrudnichestvo did not receive notifications about Russia House in Berlin

21 mins ago

A rally against the NATO meeting on Ukraine took place in Berlin near the US Embassy

43 mins ago

Zelensky discussed with Erdogan the inclusion of new ports in the “grain deal”

1 hour ago

Stoltenberg called on NATO to replenish stocks of weapons and ammunition as soon as possible

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.