The White House urged not to turn the problem with public debt into a political weapon

WASHINGTON, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The US Congress should not turn the debt ceiling problem into a political weapon and hold the US administration hostage, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

“This should not be used as a political weapon, we should not make a hostage situation out of it,” she said.

Jean-Pierre held Congress responsible for raising the debt ceiling and added that she could not announce a possible date for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the government’s inability to pay its obligations would lead to a recession in the US economy and could trigger a global financial crisis. Yellen on Thursday notified Congress of the launch of “extraordinary measures” in connection with the estimated achievement of the national debt ceiling.

“Extraordinary measures” come down to the fact that the Ministry of Finance for the period from January 19 to June 5 suspends deductions in the form of special treasury obligations to two social funds that serve state employees – the Civil Service Fund for Pensions and Disabilities, as well as the Medical Benefits Fund for Postal Pensioners services.

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Thursday refused to discuss with Congress the terms of raising the national debt ceiling and called for an immediate decision to increase its level.