Stoltenberg called on NATO to replenish stocks of weapons and ammunition as soon as possible

BRUSSELS, January 20 – RIA Novosti. NATO countries should replenish stockpiles of weapons and ammunition as soon as possible, the issue will be raised at a meeting of defense ministers in February, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine at the American military base Ramstein in Germany.
“The Secretary General said that NATO allies must accelerate the production of weapons and ammunition, quickly restore stocks … He noted that the alliance is working closely with industry to meet these needs. Procurement will be an important item on the agenda of the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers, which will be held in February “, – stated in a widespread statement of the press service of NATO.
At the same time, Stoltenberg also advocated a further increase in arms supplies to Kyiv out of fear of allegedly “new offensives” by Russia.
Earlier, representatives of a number of Western countries complained about the depletion of stocks of weapons and ammunition due to massive deliveries to Kyiv.
The head of the NATO military committee supported the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

