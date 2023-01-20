World
Zakharova accused the West of manipulating in the field of ecology
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The West is actively manipulating the mechanisms of international cooperation in the field of environmental protection and does not fulfill its obligations to assist developing countries in solving urgent socio-economic problems, says the commentary of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.
Zakharova noted that Moscow is “disappointed by the decision of UN Secretary General António Guterres to nominate a non-consensual candidate for the post of Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).
“Despite the clearly expressed objections of a number of states, the UN Secretary General rejected calls to declare a standard procedure in such cases for accepting applications from applicants for this position,” the diplomat said, her response is published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
“The West is actively manipulating the mechanisms of international cooperation in the field of environmental protection. Under the guise of “ambitious” environmental initiatives, Western states in practice do not fulfill their obligations to assist developing countries in solving urgent socio-economic tasks, primarily to combat poverty and hunger, ensure universal access to energy, quality education and health services,” she added.
