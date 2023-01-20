World

Zakharova accused the West of manipulating in the field of ecology

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The West is actively manipulating the mechanisms of international cooperation in the field of environmental protection and does not fulfill its obligations to assist developing countries in solving urgent socio-economic problems, says the commentary of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.
Zakharova noted that Moscow is “disappointed by the decision of UN Secretary General António Guterres to nominate a non-consensual candidate for the post of Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).
“Despite the clearly expressed objections of a number of states, the UN Secretary General rejected calls to declare a standard procedure in such cases for accepting applications from applicants for this position,” the diplomat said, her response is published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
“The West is actively manipulating the mechanisms of international cooperation in the field of environmental protection. Under the guise of “ambitious” environmental initiatives, Western states in practice do not fulfill their obligations to assist developing countries in solving urgent socio-economic tasks, primarily to combat poverty and hunger, ensure universal access to energy, quality education and health services,” she added.
Yesterday, 16:51

Greta Thunberg criticized WEF participants

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Stoltenberg called on NATO to replenish stocks of weapons and ammunition as soon as possible

30 mins ago

The Pentagon announced new agreements on the supply of weapons to Ukraine

1 hour ago

Kasem was taken to say goodbye to his deceased grandmother before her funeral

2 hours ago

The Russian Embassy in Paris condemned the blocking of RT France channel accounts

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.