“These important new agreements demonstrate the continued commitment of our allies and partners to help Ukraine,” he said.

The Pentagon chief pointed to Sweden sending 90 infantry fighting vehicles and forthcoming shipments of Archer howitzers. Denmark also provided 19 howitzers. Latvia transferred Stinger systems, helicopters and other equipment to Ukraine, while Estonia sent 155mm howitzers.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing ammunition and military equipment for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for the Aerospace Forces. The Foreign Ministry also stressed that the alliance states are “playing with fire” by supplying ammunition to the Kyiv regime.