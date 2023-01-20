World
The Pentagon announced new agreements on the supply of weapons to Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Washington and its allies have agreed on new arms supplies to Kyiv, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a press conference following a contact group meeting at the Ramstein base (Germany).
“These important new agreements demonstrate the continued commitment of our allies and partners to help Ukraine,” he said.
The Pentagon chief pointed to Sweden sending 90 infantry fighting vehicles and forthcoming shipments of Archer howitzers. Denmark also provided 19 howitzers. Latvia transferred Stinger systems, helicopters and other equipment to Ukraine, while Estonia sent 155mm howitzers.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing ammunition and military equipment for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for the Aerospace Forces. The Foreign Ministry also stressed that the alliance states are “playing with fire” by supplying ammunition to the Kyiv regime.
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that pumping the country with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will only have a negative effect.
Artillery of 155 mm caliber is in service with NATO. In particular, these are American M-777 howitzers, German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns. The United States and its allies supplied Kyiv with a large number of these weapons, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine use primarily for shelling cities and towns in the Donbass.
19:28Special military operation in Ukraine
Some of the weapons for Ukraine were redirected to Africa, the lawyer said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report