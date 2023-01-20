World
Kasem was taken to say goodbye to his deceased grandmother before her funeral
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, who was arrested in Latvia, said from prison that he was taken to say goodbye to his deceased grandmother before the funeral.
“Friends, greetings. This is Marat. I managed to convey the news to you. You yourself understand that you can’t tell much from the cell of the Riga prison, and I’m not used to complaining. Therefore, I just thank you for your support and for your letters … Today I was taken to say goodbye to grandmother Taisiya. Pray for her, tomorrow is the funeral,” he wrote in the Telegram channel.
The journalist noted that it is especially pleasant to receive kind words from those with whom he usually argued. He added that he did not lose courage and thanked everyone for their support.
On Wednesday, a Latvian court decided to keep Marat Kasem in custody. The journalist’s defense announced that they would file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights.
Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, he has lived in Moscow for several years and works in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons, after which he was detained. On January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, and the journalist was transferred to the city’s Central Prison.
Director General of the Russia Today media group Dmitry Kiselev called Kasem’s detention illegal and urged the world community to do everything possible for his release. According to him, all this is happening in the conditions of “European lawlessness”, when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for his position and the information that he reports.
In the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kasem’s arrest was considered the revenge of the dictatorial regimes for the journalist’s adherence to principles and the policy of terror against dissidents. The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights with a request to intervene in the situation with the arrest of Kasem.
