The Russian Embassy in Paris condemned the blocking of RT France channel accounts

The head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, said that the ban on Russian media in the EU, including RT and Sputnik, “has set a dangerous precedent that poses a threat to press freedom.”

In early December, the French Council of State ordered media regulator Arcom to also reconsider the decision to continue broadcasting Russian TV channels Rossiya 1, NTV and Channel One in Russia and Ukraine by the French satellite operator Eutelsat at the request of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) association.