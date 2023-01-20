World
The Russian Embassy in Paris condemned the blocking of RT France channel accounts
13:25 Media wars
Simonyan commented on the blocking of RT France accounts
“The last step – blocking the accounts of the TV channel, which actually puts an end to the continuation of its work in France, we consider a flagrant violation not only of fundamental democratic principles and international norms and rules regarding freedom of the media, but even goes beyond the restrictive measures imposed by the European Union against Russia, which do not apply to RT France,” the diplomatic mission said.
Earlier, the head of RT France, Ksenia Fedorova, said that the accounts of the editorial office were blocked in France, and the bank said that they had done this by order of the authorities in connection with the ninth package of sanctions against Russia adopted in December. According to her, despite the fact that RT France does not appear on the sanctions list and has the right to work in France, such a decision actually paralyzes the work of the media.
In March, after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the European Commission imposed a ban on the transmission of the RT France signal and Sputnik France radio. Shortly thereafter, the French media regulator Arcom announced the immediate suspension of broadcasting of these media outlets in France.
The head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, said that the ban on Russian media in the EU, including RT and Sputnik, “has set a dangerous precedent that poses a threat to press freedom.”
December 6, 2022, 13:57
YouTube blocked the channel RT Balkan
In early December, the French Council of State ordered media regulator Arcom to also reconsider the decision to continue broadcasting Russian TV channels Rossiya 1, NTV and Channel One in Russia and Ukraine by the French satellite operator Eutelsat at the request of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) association.
The situation with the Russian media in the West has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter the Russian media, with Sputnik and RT named as the main threats in the document. A number of Western politicians, including US senators and congressmen, as well as the President of France, accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in the elections in the US and France, but did not provide any evidence. Official Russian representatives called such statements unfounded.
December 1, 2022, 16:08
EC vice president threatens Twitter with sanctions over Sputnik and RT accounts
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
