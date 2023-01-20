World
The embassy in Paris told what the EU will lose because of the persecution of RT France
“We are convinced that the main losers in this situation are the residents of France and other French-speaking countries of Europe, who are deprived of access to a high-quality and reliable source of information,” the diplomatic mission said.
The embassy also noted that the decision of the French bank to freeze the accounts of RT France infringes on the rights of the French employed by the channel.
“It is doubly cynical that this decision also harms French citizens working for RT France, who, at the behest of their own authorities, will be thrown out into the streets in these difficult times. There is reason to doubt that the initiators of the persecution of RT France will be engaged in their employment,” they said. at the diplomatic mission.
Earlier, the head of RT France, Ksenia Fedorova, said that the accounts of the editorial office were blocked in France, and the bank said that they had done this by order of the authorities in connection with the ninth package of sanctions against Russia adopted in December. According to her, despite the fact that RT France does not appear on the sanctions list and has the right to work in France, such a decision actually paralyzes the work of the media.
In March, after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the European Commission imposed a ban on the transmission of the RT France signal and Sputnik France radio. Shortly thereafter, the French media regulator Arcom announced the immediate suspension of the broadcast of these media outlets in France.
January 16, 21:20
Facebook* closed the “RT in Russian” page
The head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, said that the ban on Russian media in the EU, including RT and Sputnik, “has set a dangerous precedent that poses a threat to press freedom.”
In early December, the French Council of State ordered media regulator Arcom to also reconsider the decision to continue broadcasting Russian TV channels Rossiya 1, NTV and Channel One in Russia and Ukraine by the French satellite operator Eutelsat at the request of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) association.
The situation with the Russian media in the West has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter the Russian media, with Sputnik and RT named as the main threats in the document. A number of Western politicians, including US senators and congressmen, as well as the President of France, accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in the US and French elections, but did not provide any evidence. Official Russian representatives called such statements unfounded.
