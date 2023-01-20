NATO Deputy Secretary General intends to visit Moldova

CHISINAU, January 20 – RIA Novosti. NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that he intends to visit Moldova, since the country is a common partner of the alliance and the European Union.

“Moldova is in a situation of great pressure, they need our support – the EU, NATO. I will probably go to Chisinau. Moldova is a common partner of NATO and the EU, I think that together we can offer a lot of interesting things,” Geoanė said in an interview TV channel Digi 24.

January 13, 18:51 The EU called the terms of Moldova’s integration into the union

He recalled that Moldovan President Maia Sandu has repeatedly stated that the country needs air defense systems. Geoană stressed that NATO and the EU are determined to provide assistance to Chisinau.

“Moldova has a real chance to break out of this difficult geography and go with us to civilized Europe. Moldovan leaders have rights, they have a constitution of neutrality, but this does not mean passivity,” the NATO deputy secretary general said.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO as part of an individual partnership plan. According to opinion polls, the majority of Moldovan citizens oppose the republic’s accession to NATO.