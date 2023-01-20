World

Borrell told how much EU countries spent on aid to Ukraine

MADRID, January 20 – RIA Novosti. EU countries have allocated almost 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, of which 10 billion are in the military sphere, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday at the New Economy Forum Award ceremony in Madrid.

“If you add up everything that Europe has done for Ukraine, not only the military support that I insisted on, but also economic, macro-financial, humanitarian assistance of all kinds, then we are already close to 50 billion euros,” he said.

According to the politician, despite the fact that US military support to Ukraine amounted to 17 billion euros, and the EU countries – almost ten billion euros, the total assistance from the EU turned out to be the largest in the world.
In the United States, they told how long they will provide military assistance to Kyiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

