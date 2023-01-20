World
Borrell told how much EU countries spent on aid to Ukraine
“If you add up everything that Europe has done for Ukraine, not only the military support that I insisted on, but also economic, macro-financial, humanitarian assistance of all kinds, then we are already close to 50 billion euros,” he said.
According to the politician, despite the fact that US military support to Ukraine amounted to 17 billion euros, and the EU countries – almost ten billion euros, the total assistance from the EU turned out to be the largest in the world.
