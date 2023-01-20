World

CAR wants to increase the number of Russian military instructors

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The Central African Republic wants to increase the number of Russian instructors to train the military in the country, Prime Minister Felix Molua said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“I’m going to ask that this cooperation in the field of defense be strengthened, I will, of course, discuss … in what area and how we should continue this cooperation so that it really becomes exemplary, because whether we like it or not, today we have benefited,” the source said.
Molua said that the people of the Central African Republic (CAR) are asking for an increase in the presence of Russian instructors in the country to counter the armed groups.
“Today, as I said, the security situation has improved significantly to the satisfaction of the entire population, in addition, the population is asking for an increase in the presence of Russian units in order to completely prevent the actions of armed groups,” the source said.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic Alexander Bikantov told RIA Novosti that the total number of Russian instructors in the Central African Republic who train the government army and are in the country with the notification of the UN Security Council and the Sanctions Committee is 1135.
The CAR also notified the UN that it plans to expand the number of Russian instructors to be recruited to work in the country by 3,000, bringing the number to 4,135.
On February 6, 2019, the CAR authorities and representatives of the armed groups, following almost two weeks of negotiations in Khartoum, signed a peace agreement that is designed to end the long-term conflict in the country. The parties agreed that the organization of free and inclusive elections is the only way to ensure the change of power in the country. In addition, the Government committed itself to ensuring the freedom to form parties or political movements. It was also decided to create the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.
On January 18, the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic announced the final results of the presidential elections on December 27, 2020. The victory was won by the current head of state, Faustin Archange Touadera, who received 53.16% of the vote in the first round. For his closest rival – the leader of the party “Union for Central African Renaissance” Anise Georges Dologele – 21.9% of voters voted. The opposition and armed rebel groups did not recognize the election results – the government reported on the rebels’ attempts to attack Bangui.
As the Ambassador of the Central African Republic to the Russian Federation, Leon Dodonu-Punagaza, reported in February 2022 in an interview with RIA Novosti, 95% of the territory is in the hands of the authorities, but there is still resistance in some places.
