A source in the EU said there was no date for the adoption of a new package of sanctions

BRUSSELS, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The EU has not yet decided on the date for the adoption of a new tenth package of sanctions against Russia, and has focused its efforts on preventing circumvention of existing restrictions, a high-ranking European source told reporters in Brussels.
“I am sure that the EU states have ideas about new sanctions. But I cannot comment on which sectors this will affect. We have adopted nine packages of sanctions and are now focused on implementing them, preventing them from being circumvented around the world. We are open to new sanctions, but not at this council of foreign ministers. It is impossible now to say when they will be adopted,” he said.
