In Ukraine, rescuers from Melitopol were suspected of treason

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine announced to the rescuers from Melitopol on suspicion of treason, for which they considered the fact that they continued to work after the entry of the Zaporozhye region into Russia.

Zaporozhye region became a subject of the Russian Federation following a referendum held there. The Ukrainian side does not recognize its legitimacy and continues to shell the region. More than 70% of the Zaporozhye region is under the control of Russia, but not the regional center – the city of Zaporozhye.