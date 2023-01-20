World

In Ukraine, rescuers from Melitopol were suspected of treason

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine announced to the rescuers from Melitopol on suspicion of treason, for which they considered the fact that they continued to work after the entry of the Zaporozhye region into Russia.
“The former head of the subdivision of the State Emergency Service from Melitopol and two of his subordinates have been informed of suspicion of treason,” the message on the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reads.
The suspects have not been named. The department reports that after the entry of the Zaporozhye region into Russia, they continued to work in the main department for emergency situations of the regional administration, which Ukrainian prosecutors described as “treason.”
Zaporozhye region became a subject of the Russian Federation following a referendum held there. The Ukrainian side does not recognize its legitimacy and continues to shell the region. More than 70% of the Zaporozhye region is under the control of Russia, but not the regional center – the city of Zaporozhye.
Kyiv authorities voted against the military cemetery on Bald Hill

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

