Syrian security forces kill high-ranking IS commander*

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian security forces killed a high-ranking commander of the terrorist group “Islamic State” * during an operation in the province of Deraa in the south of the country, reports the Syrian news agency SANA.
It is reported that the operation to eliminate terrorists took place in the city of Al-Museyrib in the west of Deraa. A source in the Syrian security authorities told the agency that as a result of the operation, the commander of the IG * Mohammed Ali al-Shaguri and two militants accompanying him were killed.
According to the source, al-Shaghuri was one of the leaders of IS * in the west of Deraa and was involved in the organization of attacks and killings.
*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Nebenzya called the main reason for the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Syria

