In Gorlovka and Donetsk, two people were injured due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

DONETSK, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Two civilians were wounded in Gorlovka and Donetsk due to shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR defense headquarters said.
The headquarters reported two victims in its Telegram channel. The department reported about the victim in Gorlovka at 17.02 Moscow time, a minute later the headquarters reported that a man had been wounded in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, which was also under fire.
Gorlovka is located 50 kilometers north of Donetsk, the city is home to the Stirol chemical concern and coal mining enterprises. This is one of the largest settlements in the DPR, before the start of the conflict in the Donbass, the population of Gorlovka numbered more than 250 thousand people.
Ukrainian troops shelled Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk
