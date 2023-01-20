In Gorlovka and Donetsk, two people were injured due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

DONETSK, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Two civilians were wounded in Gorlovka and Donetsk due to shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR defense headquarters said.

Gorlovka is located 50 kilometers north of Donetsk, the city is home to the Stirol chemical concern and coal mining enterprises. This is one of the largest settlements in the DPR, before the start of the conflict in the Donbass, the population of Gorlovka numbered more than 250 thousand people.