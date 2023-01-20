World

In Gorlovka and Donetsk, two people were injured due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






DONETSK, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Two civilians were wounded in Gorlovka and Donetsk due to shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR defense headquarters said.
The headquarters reported two victims in its Telegram channel. The department reported about the victim in Gorlovka at 17.02 Moscow time, a minute later the headquarters reported that a man had been wounded in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, which was also under fire.
Gorlovka is located 50 kilometers north of Donetsk, the city is home to the Stirol chemical concern and coal mining enterprises. This is one of the largest settlements in the DPR, before the start of the conflict in the Donbass, the population of Gorlovka numbered more than 250 thousand people.
14:52Special military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops shelled Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian security forces kill high-ranking IS commander*

7 mins ago

7 Serbian municipalities declare state of emergency due to flooding

40 mins ago

Zakharova commented on the information about the connection of the American media with Soros

1 hour ago

The Foreign Ministry criticized the blocking of two Russian-language portals by Moldova

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.