7 Serbian municipalities declare state of emergency due to flooding

BELGRADE, January 20 – RIA Novosti. A state of A state of emergency due to flooding in the southwest and south of Serbia has been introduced in seven municipalities, Radio and Television of Serbia (RTS) reports.

In the Western Balkans region, heavy rains are falling, which turned into snowfall from Thursday to Friday. Due to precipitation, the water level in the Lim, Grabovitsa, Raska and Ibar rivers in the north of Montenegro, southwest Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija has risen dangerously.

On Thursday, the army and police of Serbia actively joined in the fight against the consequences of flooding of the rivers, the rescuers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs evacuated 84 people in the south-west of the country.

“An emergency situation on Friday in the municipalities of Priepolje, Sienica, Novi Pazar, Brus, Tutin, Kursumlija and Prokuple. The Ibar River overflowed in the area of ​​the town of Raska,” the national TV channel reports.

On Friday, in the Novi Pazar region, according to media reports, the body of one of the two men who fell into the Trnavica River was found in the water, the search for the second continues.

RTS has posted a video of the flood of rivers and natural flows. On one of them, the Ibar River carries the tiled roof of a flooded building at high speed.

In the north of Kosovo and Metohija, where Serbs live compactly, the Ibar River has overflowed in the northern part of the municipality of Kosovska Mitrovica and the city of Zvecan, and a difficult situation has also developed in the municipality of Leposavić. According to media reports, 120 families were evacuated from houses on the banks of the Ibar in the north of the region on Friday night.

The Office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian government said on Friday that it would help Kosovo Serbs compensate for flood damage in the north of the province.

In central Serbia, in addition to five municipalities, rivers have overflowed in the Dragachevo and Čačak regions in the state of emergency . Utilities reinforce embankments on the banks.