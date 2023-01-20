World
Zakharova commented on the information about the connection of the American media with Soros
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. In the event that the data that the leading US media are financially connected with the American billionaire George Soros are confirmed, all US democracy will be thrown into the dustbin of history, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the relevant study of the MRC organization.
The Media Research Center (MRC), an American media watchdog, previously reported that billionaire George Soros, who has invested more than $32 billion in his organizations, has established connections with a number of well-known media figures in the US and abroad through funding, who ” inspire millions of people with his views. The MRC has identified at least 54 prominent media figures (among them, for example, journalists from NBC and the Washington Post) associated with organizations funded by Soros. The organization’s research identified 253 groups of journalists and activists who received funding from Soros’ charities between 2016 and 2020. This allows the billionaire to “leave an unparalleled footprint in the world‘s media,” the publication says. Among the ideas of the liberal Soros, the organization names, in particular, the cessation of funding for the police and “LGBT fanaticism.”
“For the United States, such a statement is a nuclear explosion. If it is proved that the leading American media received money for correcting the presentation of information, then all democracy in the States will be wrapped up in their constitution and thrown into the dustbin of history. After all, Washington has always insisted that freedom and impartiality of the media are the basis of the democratic structure of the state,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.
