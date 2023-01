Zakharova commented on the information about the connection of the American media with Soros

The Media Research Center (MRC), an American media watchdog, previously reported that billionaire George Soros, who has invested more than $32 billion in his organizations, has established connections with a number of well-known media figures in the US and abroad through funding, who ” inspire millions of people with his views. The MRC has identified at least 54 prominent media figures (among them, for example, journalists from NBC and the Washington Post) associated with organizations funded by Soros. The organization’s research identified 253 groups of journalists and activists who received funding from Soros’ charities between 2016 and 2020. This allows the billionaire to “leave an unparalleled footprint in the world ‘s media,” the publication says. Among the ideas of the liberal Soros, the organization names, in particular, the cessation of funding for the police and “LGBT fanaticism.”