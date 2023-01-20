The Foreign Ministry criticized the blocking of two Russian-language portals by Moldova

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Moscow calls on Chisinau to lift its earlier discriminatory bans on the broadcasting of Russian and Russian-language media in the country, and considers these steps as a violation of the rights of Russian-speaking residents of the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova, Alexandru Mustiata, issued an order to block the websites of the Eurasia Daily news agency and the Russian portal Bloknot under the pretext of spreading propaganda that allegedly incites hatred.

“This decision was the next step of the official Chisinau, aimed at completely ousting Russian-language content and Russian-language media from the information space of Moldova. All this is being done against the backdrop of the unrestricted and frankly anti-Russian activity in the country of Ukrainian and Western media,” she wrote. Zakharov in a statement published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She noted that Moscow considers the blocking of Russian information resources “as another gross violation by the Moldovan authorities under frankly far-fetched pretexts of the principle of ensuring pluralism of opinions and freedom of the media, as well as the right of Russian-speaking residents of Moldova to access information.

“We call on Chisinau to refrain from such steps, which have nothing to do with true freedom and democracy, to lift the previously imposed discriminatory bans on the broadcasting of Russian and Russian-language media in the country, to abandon dubious ambitions to appropriate some kind of monopoly on the truth,” the diplomat concluded.

A number of Russian media outlets in Moldova have already been banned, the Information and Security Service of Moldova has blocked the Sputnik Moldova website since February 26, 2022, and since March 7, the broadcasting of the agency’s station. The Russian Embassy in Chisinau condemned the decision of the Moldovan authorities to block the operation of the Sputnik Moldova website and called the accusations against the agency biased and politicized.

Also, Moldova suspended the license of the opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV, which allegedly cover information about events in the country and Ukraine in bad faith, explaining this decision as a risk of disinformation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow views Chisinau’s decision as an act of political censorship. The Russian Foreign Ministry added that such actions are an outrage against the principle of media pluralism and a gross violation of the right to freedom of access to information, and Moscow also qualifies this as “a cynical infringement of the rights of national minorities.”