The Foreign Ministry criticized the blocking of two Russian-language portals by Moldova

Also, Moldova suspended the license of the opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV, which allegedly cover information about events in the country and Ukraine in bad faith, explaining this decision as a risk of disinformation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow views Chisinau’s decision as an act of political censorship. The Russian Foreign Ministry added that such actions are an outrage against the principle of media pluralism and a gross violation of the right to freedom of access to information, and Moscow also qualifies this as “a cynical infringement of the rights of national minorities.”