Israel assassinates another Palestinian civilian, number 17 in 2023 | News

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a 57-year-old Palestinian teacher who went to give first aid to a fatally wounded colleague, according to paramedics and the man’s family, who denounced the events to the international press.

Jawad Bouaqneh, a father of six, was killed outside his family’s home in the Jenin refugee camp. His assassination brings to 17 the number of Palestinians killed this month, all civilians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) once again justified their actions, arguing that their troops had been heavily attacked by Palestinian gunmen and they responded with live fire.

Bouaqneh’s son, Farid, said they heard a man, later confirmed to be the fatally wounded Palestinian Resistance member, calling for help outside his home: “My father came out to help the man, to give him the first aid,” he said.

“We dragged him inside and… my father was shot in the upper body and I moved him inside while he was covered in blood,” El Farid reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 28-year-old Adham Jabareen, who was later identified by Palestinian Islamic Jihad as one of its members.

Last year, in the West Bank, more than 150 Palestinians were killed, almost all by Israeli forces.

The killing of the two men brings to 17 the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank in the 19 days since the start of 2023, including four children. Nine of them were from Jenin.

The killings come as a result of intensifying near-daily raids by the Israeli army that have persisted for nearly a year under the banner of crushing limited Palestinian armed resistance in the northern West Bank.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



