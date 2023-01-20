In Germany liquidated the “daughter” of Nord Stream 2 AG, media write

BERLIN, Jan 20 – RIA Novosti. In In Germany , Gas for Europe GmbH, which was a subsidiary of Nord Stream 2 AG and was established to certify a gas pipeline operator under German laws, was liquidated by January 1, the T-online news portal reported on Friday.

“The gas pipeline management company Gas for Europe was liquidated by January 1. This means that certification by the Federal Grid Agency is very far away,” the portal writes, citing documents at its disposal.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said in an interview with reporters the day before that it is too early to talk about the possibility of resuming gas supplies through the surviving Nord Stream branch, this will depend on the results of an inspection of the integrity of the infrastructure, which are not yet available.

Supplies via Nord Stream, which was the main route for gas supplies from Russia to Europe, have been significantly reduced since mid-June due to technical problems caused by sanctions after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, and have completely stopped since the end of August.

A month later, on September 26, damage was discovered on three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The pipeline operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. The European Union is investigating the possible causes of the damage.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom had been allowed to examine the site of the Nord Stream explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the survey. According to the head of state, the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.