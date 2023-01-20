The expert called the key drawback of the Challenger, Leopard and Abrams tanks

BRUSSELS, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Not all Ukrainian bridges can withstand the Challenger 2, Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks that NATO countries want to supply to Kyiv, Xavier Moro, an expert on geopolitics at the Center for Political and Strategic Analysis (StratPol), told RIA Novosti.

“This huge variety of weapons in small quantities has been creating very big logistical problems for several months now. All these weapons are different. The Challenger 2 tanks promised by the British have 120 mm ribbed guns that do not accept ammunition from other tanks with smooth 120 mm barrels. They don’t fit the same ammunition.Besides, the Challenger 2 tank, depending on the modification, weighs from 65 to 75 tons: they will not pass over the bridges in Ukraine.The same goes for the German Leopard 2, which weighs 65 tons.These tanks are too heavy for Ukraine. And the American Abrams is also too heavy, with very high fuel consumption,” Moreau said.

According to the expert, this will create intractable logistical problems for the Ukrainian army. NATO countries are aware of this, but want to show themselves in the best light at the meeting in Ramstein, in addition, the alliance makes constant announcements about new supplies, “to prevent the Kyiv army from immediately laying down its arms,” ​​Moreau explained.

“NATO wants to restore the Ukrainian army by spring, but no one knows today what condition the Ukrainian army will be in 2-3 months. In any case, this does not bode well. Ukraine is talking about the return of Crimea with the help of this heterogeneous heavy technology, but it’s pure propaganda. It’s just ridiculous. It’s like the German army before the Battle of Kursk in the summer of 1943: the German generals underestimated the Soviet army, which emerged victorious from the greatest tank battle in history. Today, NATO is making the same mistake as the German army in the 43rd,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that, following the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on January 20, decisions would be made on the supply of heavy weapons to Kyiv.

The German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing its sources, reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, but on the condition that the American side would supply Abrams battle tanks.

As British General Richard Shirreff, who served as Deputy Supreme Commander of NATO in Europe for three years, noted, German Leopard 2 tanks are much better suited to the Ukrainian army than American Abrams.

The new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks by third countries will be decided on Friday.