World

In the city of Izmail, Odessa region, Pushkin Square was renamed

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The square, named after the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, was renamed in the city of Izmail, Odessa region, the Ukrainian news agency Odessa Media reported on Friday.
“In Izmail, they renamed the square named after Alexander Pushkin. They even dismantled the profile of the Russian poet depicted on the fence in it,” the agency’s website said in a statement.
January 12, 20:57

In the Kiev metro station named after Leo Tolstoy was renamed

According to the agency, the deputies of the local city council at the last session gave the square the name Literary.
The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years.
October 28, 2022, 23:09

City Council of Izmail decided to move the monument to Suvorov

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Foreign Ministry criticized the blocking of two Russian-language portals by Moldova

11 mins ago

Israel assassinates another Palestinian civilian, number 17 in 2023 | News

23 mins ago

In Germany liquidated the “daughter” of Nord Stream 2 AG, media write

32 mins ago

The expert called the key drawback of the Challenger, Leopard and Abrams tanks

56 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.