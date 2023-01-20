“In Izmail, they renamed the square named after Alexander Pushkin. They even dismantled the profile of the Russian poet depicted on the fence in it,” the agency’s website said in a statement.

According to the agency, the deputies of the local city council at the last session gave the square the name Literary.

The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years.