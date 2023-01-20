World

Dominican spent 24 days in the open ocean without food

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. A Dominican man on a sailing boat got lost in Colombian waters and survived 24 days on ketchup before being found by rescuers, the Colombian Navy said.
“I had no food. There was only a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder and bouillon cubes. I mixed it all with a little water to survive those 24 days at sea,” Elvis Francois, 47, said in a video released by the Colombian Navy.
François was working on repairs to his sailboat on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin in December 2022 when the weather turned bad and he was swept out to sea, the Navy said. “Lacking any knowledge of navigation, he became lost and disoriented at sea. His efforts to maneuver the ship and equipment on board proved fruitless,” the report says.
According to François, other boats often sailed past him. The Dominican tried to stop them and even lit a fire on his ship, but no one saw him. As a result, the victim was noticed by a plane, which then gave the Colombian Navy a singhal.
A Dominican had the word “help” carved into the hull of a boat when it was discovered 120 nautical miles (222 kilometers) northwest of Puerto Bolívar.
November 11, 2019, 07:32

Sailors told how they rescued a diver who spent two days at sea

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Netherlands expressed their readiness to pay for Leopard tanks for Ukraine

31 mins ago

Chinese Foreign Minister summed up the results of 2022

1 hour ago

In Greece, a Russian prisoner tried to escape, media reported

1 hour ago

Trial against former Mexican Secretary of Security advances in the US | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.