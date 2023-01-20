The Netherlands expressed their readiness to pay for Leopard tanks for Ukraine

PARIS, Jan 20 – RIA Novosti. The Netherlands is ready to pay for German Leopard tanks for Ukraine, and is awaiting a positive decision from NATO countries to send heavy weapons to Kyiv, Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren said. The Netherlands is ready to pay for German Leopard tanks for Ukraine, and is awaiting a positive decision from NATO countries to send heavy weapons to Kyiv, Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren said.

As Ollongren said in an interview with Bloomberg, the Netherlands had previously paid for the shipment of T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to Kyiv, and the same approach could be used for German-made Leopard tanks.

“This is definitely something we would like to do,” the minister said, speaking about paying for Leopard tanks for Ukraine.

According to her, Poland and Finland have already announced their readiness to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition. “We are all waiting to find out what the position of Germany is on this issue, but I am in favor of finding a solution and sending tanks to Ukraine,” the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that following the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on January 20, decisions would be made on the supply of heavy weapons to Kyiv.

According to the newspaper Politico, the group of countries should receive broad support, and representatives of the defense ministries of two of the 12 countries with German Leopard tanks said their governments are ready to join this effort.

The German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing its sources, reported on Wednesday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, but on the condition that the American side would supply Abrams battle tanks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks by third countries will be decided on Friday.