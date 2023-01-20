Chinese Foreign Minister summed up the results of 2022

Some countries in 2022, against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, seized the opportunity to provoke a split, ideological confrontation and bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a video message to foreign diplomatic missions on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

According to him, it pleases that the peoples of all countries are even more striving for peace, development and cooperation, they are even more clearly aware of the desire to be independent, united and strong.