Chinese Foreign Minister summed up the results of 2022

BEIJING, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Some countries in 2022, against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, seized the opportunity to provoke a split, ideological confrontation and bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a video message to foreign diplomatic missions on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.
“The past year 2022 was extremely unusual for China and the rest of the world. The gloom of the epidemic of the century has not dissipated, the smoke of geopolitical conflicts has risen again, the achievements of world development over the years have been absorbed, food and energy security have been hit,” said Qin Gang, whose words available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.
The United States was convicted of preparing for a new war after Ukraine

He stressed that “some countries have seized the opportunity to engage in hegemony and intimidation, provoking ideological confrontation and bloc confrontation, pushing the world to the brink of division and conflict.”
According to him, it pleases that the peoples of all countries are even more striving for peace, development and cooperation, they are even more clearly aware of the desire to be independent, united and strong.
Chinese New Year – Chunjie, or Spring Festival, this year falls on the night of January 22. According to the eastern calendar, the year of the black water rabbit is coming, which will last until February 9, 2024. Holiday weekend in China will last from January 21 to 27.
Chinese Foreign Ministry announces new level of relations with Russia

