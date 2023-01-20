In Greece, a Russian prisoner tried to escape, media reported

ATHENS, Jan 20 – RIA Novosti. In the city of Ioannina in northern Greece, a 29-year-old Russian man tried to escape from a prisoner transport vehicle, according to the Athens news agency AMNA.

After the end of the trial in the Ioannina Court of Appeal, the prisoner, while he was being led into the car, although he was handcuffed, managed to push a prison officer and escape into the narrow streets of the city.