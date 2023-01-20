World

In Greece, a Russian prisoner tried to escape, media reported

ATHENS, Jan 20 – RIA Novosti. In the city of Ioannina in northern Greece, a 29-year-old Russian man tried to escape from a prisoner transport vehicle, according to the Athens news agency AMNA.
“On Thursday afternoon in the center of Ioannina, a Russian prisoner managed to escape after appearing in court while being led into a car to return to the Stavraki prison. The 29-year-old is serving a prison sentence for transporting migrants on a sailboat to Italy,” the agency said.
After the end of the trial in the Ioannina Court of Appeal, the prisoner, while he was being led into the car, although he was handcuffed, managed to push a prison officer and escape into the narrow streets of the city.
Police officers on motorcycles were immediately sent to arrest, and a few minutes later the Russian was arrested, the agency said.
In the Perm Territory, a prisoner who escaped from a colony-settlement was detained

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

