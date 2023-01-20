Trial against former Mexican Secretary of Security advances in the US | News

The trial carried out by the justice of the United States (USA) against the former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico, Genaro García Luna, accused of drug trafficking and accepting bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, advanced this Thursday with the selection of the jury.

The jury that will decide on the innocence or guilt of whoever was the Secretary of Security during the Government of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) is made up of seven women and five men, with three women and three men as substitutes.

In this way, next Monday, Judge Brian M. Cogan will call the first session for the prosecution and the defense to present their respective opening statements.

Garcia Luna is charged with allegedly participating in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, including accepting multimillion-dollar bribes from the Sinaloa cartel between 2001 and 2012.

Experts expect the legal process against the former Mexican Secretary of Security to take about eight weeks.

The Government of Mexico has already announced that it will claim from the US all the money that is proven that García Luna stole from the treasury of the Latin American country.

“Of course, we are already raising it in general in all cases what is money from Mexico has to return to Mexico, even if they are trials that are carried out in the United States, they have to return the money to us, whatever the amount be. We have been raising this in all cases,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said last Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



