Chinese Foreign Ministry responds to Zelensky’s letter to Xi Jinping
Earlier this week, it became known that Zelensky’s wife Elena, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, handed over letters with a “peace formula” on behalf of the President of Ukraine to the heads of the European Commission, Switzerland and China. She stressed that the message to Xi Jinping is an invitation to dialogue.
In November 2022, the head of the Kyiv regime, speaking via video link at the G20 summit, announced his vision of steps to achieve peace in Ukraine, consisting of ten points.
Among his proposals were radiation, nuclear, food and energy security, the release of all prisoners, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the “withdrawal of Russian troops” and the cessation of hostilities, preventing escalation, as well as fixing the “end of the war.”
In addition, the politician stressed that “there will be no Minsk-3”.
Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in a commentary to RIA Novosti, noted that such statements confirm Kyiv’s position about unwillingness to negotiate. In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on Zelensky’s ten points, noted that Russia would not talk to anyone on the basis of this “peace formula”.
