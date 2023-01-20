The Foreign Ministry told why the United States is speculating on the topic of unblocking Kabul assets

“There is practically no progress here, since the Americans use this element (unblocking the assets of Afghanistan – ed.) as an excuse for blackmail, promising Kabul indefinitely to unblock them if they follow Washington’s lead. Against this background, there is no need to talk about progress. More Moreover, the Anglo-Saxons openly use even the humanitarian aid that is allocated to Afghanistan as a weapon of pressure to force the current leaders of Kabul to go along with the American strategy of destruction in the large Asian region,” the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.