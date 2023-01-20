World

The Foreign Ministry told why the United States is speculating on the topic of unblocking Kabul assets

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States is speculating on the topic of a possible release of Afghan assets in order to force Kabul to follow its lead, said Zamir Kabulov, special representative of the Russian president, director of the second Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
“There is practically no progress here, since the Americans use this element (unblocking the assets of Afghanistan – ed.) as an excuse for blackmail, promising Kabul indefinitely to unblock them if they follow Washington’s lead. Against this background, there is no need to talk about progress. More Moreover, the Anglo-Saxons openly use even the humanitarian aid that is allocated to Afghanistan as a weapon of pressure to force the current leaders of Kabul to go along with the American strategy of destruction in the large Asian region,” the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
March 7, 2022, 13:48

China urges US to lift sanctions on Afghanistan and unfreeze assets

Tags
