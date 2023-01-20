World

IAEA mission to start work at Khmelnytsky NPP in the coming days

VIENNA, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will begin work at the Khmelnytsky NPP in the coming days, the agency’s experts already have experts at other Ukrainian NPPs, said IAEA head Rafael Grossi.
“In the coming days, a group of IAEA experts will also be at the Khmelnytsky NPP,” Grossi said, adding that agency missions were officially opened this week at the South Ukraine and Rovno NPPs, as well as at Chernobyl. Two IAEA experts are now permanently stationed at each of these facilities.
IAEA experts continue to report explosions near Zaporozhye NPP

