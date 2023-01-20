Kabul will have to deal with the topic of human rights, said the Foreign Ministry

One way or another, the Taliban movement will have to deal with the topic of government inclusiveness, respect for the rights of national minorities and women, said Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The Taliban movement does not have sufficient personnel potential that could ensure economic recovery. Plus, in my opinion, erroneous domestic policies, both in terms of attitudes towards the work of women, towards the education of girls, all this only exacerbates … As for inclusiveness and representativeness, then it, from our point of view, is still insufficient,” Kabulov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to him, life will force the Afghan leadership to act more prudently and be guided by the national interests of the entire people of Afghanistan, although recently the Taliban have shown progress in the issue of inclusiveness, involving national minorities in work in power structures. However, Kabulov stressed, this is not enough. “Kabul will have to deal with this. Time is not working for them,” concluded the special envoy of the Russian president for Afghanistan.