Naryshkin explained the difference between Russia and the United States on the example of nuclear energy

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The fundamental difference between Russia and the United States can be seen in the example of the first use of atomic energy by the countries, said Sergey Naryshkin, chairman of the Russian Historical Society, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
The first use of atomic energy by the Americans is the destruction of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, hundreds of thousands of killed and maimed civilians, Naryshkin said, speaking on Friday in Moscow at a round table on the history of science.
“The first practical use of atomic energy in our country is the first nuclear power plant that has served people,” he said.
“In this comparison, it seems to me, there is a fundamental difference in morality, the deep essence of the two states in relation to one and the other country, the fate of mankind and civilization,” Naryshkin added.
December 29, 2022, 08:00

Echoes of the Cold War. What ended the confrontation between the superpowers

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

