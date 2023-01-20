World

In Germany, revealed the real reason for the refusal to send tanks to Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 38 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Germany is reluctant to respond to the demands of Western countries to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks because of its own history, German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habek said on Bloomberg TV.
In his opinion, Berlin clearly cannot initiate such a process on its own, therefore it will wait for such decisions from the leader of the anti-Russian coalition – the United States.
08:55

Media: Kyiv demanded that Scholz stop playing games with Leopard 2 tanks

“If America decides that they will supply battle tanks to Ukraine, this will make Germany’s task easier. You know our history, and for obvious reasons we are a little more reluctant to consider this moment,” Habek shared.
Earlier, the American media said that the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, during a meeting at the Ramstein base, did not get the new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to agree to the transfer of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Germany has so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on Scholz in this matter has increased markedly. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on him to accept the decision. Later, Scholz put forward as a condition for sending Leopard 2 US consent to the supply of Abrams tanks. However, the Pentagon considered it pointless to approve sending this tank model to the Kyiv regime.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
08:31

Ukraine will not remain within its original borders, Germany says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 38 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Naryshkin explained the difference between Russia and the United States on the example of nuclear energy

21 mins ago

Ex-director of the state television channel of Kazakhstan announced the hospitalization of Nazarbayev

1 hour ago

Stabilization blackouts introduced in three regions of Ukraine

2 hours ago

The head of the IAEA reminded that there will be no winners in a nuclear war

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.