In Germany, revealed the real reason for the refusal to send tanks to Ukraine
In his opinion, Berlin clearly cannot initiate such a process on its own, therefore it will wait for such decisions from the leader of the anti-Russian coalition – the United States.
“If America decides that they will supply battle tanks to Ukraine, this will make Germany’s task easier. You know our history, and for obvious reasons we are a little more reluctant to consider this moment,” Habek shared.
Earlier, the American media said that the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, during a meeting at the Ramstein base, did not get the new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to agree to the transfer of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Germany has so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on Scholz in this matter has increased markedly. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on him to accept the decision. Later, Scholz put forward as a condition for sending Leopard 2 US consent to the supply of Abrams tanks. However, the Pentagon considered it pointless to approve sending this tank model to the Kyiv regime.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
