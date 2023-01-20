World

Ex-director of the state television channel of Kazakhstan announced the hospitalization of Nazarbayev

ASTANA, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was hospitalized in one of the clinics of the country’s capital, media manager Alexander Aksyutits said, citing sources.

“He is undergoing a comprehensive examination of the heart. The medical staff says that there may be a surgical intervention,” he wrote on a social network.

According to a RIA Novosti source, Nazarbayev is at the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center in Astana.
There have been no official reports on the state of health of the ex-president, who is now 82 years old.
Aidos Ukibay’s press secretary is not answering phone calls yet.
Aksyutits used to head the state news channel Khabar 24. He headed the press service of the Nur Otan party in power and was a member of the presidential pool.

