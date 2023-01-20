Ex-director of the state television channel of Kazakhstan announced the hospitalization of Nazarbayev

ASTANA, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was hospitalized in one of the clinics of the country’s capital, media manager Alexander Aksyutits said, citing sources.

“He is undergoing a comprehensive examination of the heart. The medical staff says that there may be a surgical intervention,” he wrote on a social network.

According to a RIA Novosti source, Nazarbayev is at the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center in Astana.

There have been no official reports on the state of health of the ex-president, who is now 82 years old.

Aidos Ukibay’s press secretary is not answering phone calls yet.