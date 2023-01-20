Stabilization blackouts introduced in three regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Stabilization blackouts were again applied on Friday in the Kyiv, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK reported. Stabilization blackouts were again applied on Friday in the Kyiv, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK reported.

Earlier, the national energy company (NEC) Ukrenergo reported that in Ukraine there is a significant shortage of capacity in the energy system, despite a decrease in electricity consumption due to warming.

“The limits on electricity consumption in the Kyiv region, which was provided by NPC Ukrenergo, allow the application of stabilization shutdown schedules,” the message on the website of DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids says.

The company also reported on the use of stabilization blackouts in the Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Last Saturday, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK announced the defeat of two thermal power plants, one of which was stopped. The Ministry of Energy of the country confirmed the defeat of infrastructure facilities in a number of regions of the country, including Kharkiv, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.