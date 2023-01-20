World
The head of the IAEA reminded that there will be no winners in a nuclear war
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, commenting on the statement of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, noted that there can be no winners in a nuclear war.
Medvedev, on the eve of NATO discussions on the supply of new heavy weapons to Ukraine, said that the loss of a nuclear power in a conventional war could provoke the start of a nuclear war.
“There can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be started, someone said. And I think it’s true … I don’t pass judgment on the comments of high-ranking officials of any country, but this is mine persuasion,” Grossi said in an interview with Fox News.
00:25
The US State Department responded to Medvedev’s words about a possible nuclear war
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
