In the United States, they spoke about the investigation of the failure of the pilot warning system

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave additional details of the investigation into the reasons for the failure of the pilot warning system for several hours, indicating that there were no signs of malicious intent in what happened.
Earlier, the department reported that the cause of the failure was the error of an employee who damaged the database files.
In the United States clarified the cause of the failure in the warning system for pilots

“A preliminary analysis of the outage to the NOTAM system indicated that a contract employee inadvertently deleted files while trying to synchronize between the primary database and the backup,” the statement said.
The agency also notes that it found “no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious intent.”
Last week, the FAA reported a glitch in the NOTAM alert system, which is responsible for sending real-time information to pilots about flight hazards and restrictions. The US aviation regulator decided to temporarily postpone the departure of all domestic flights, later the ban on departure was lifted.
More than 10,000 flights canceled and rescheduled in the US due to disruption on Wednesday

