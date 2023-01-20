World
US will not provide Turkey with F-16 fighters, says retired general
ANKARA, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States will not provide Turkey with F-16 fighters, Ankara should cooperate with Moscow in this regard, according to retired Turkish General Fahri Erenel.
The United States has previously excluded Turkey from the program to supply the latest F-35 fighters in punishment for the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan subsequently announced an American proposal to purchase other fighters, but not the fifth, but the fourth generation – the F-16. The deal will have to be negotiated in Congress, where it has powerful opponents.
“I see it the same way as the process with the Patriot system. They said they would not give it to us, and when we bought the S-400, they used it as a tool for sanctions. A similar process is developing with the F-16. Let’s say they decide, that we will modernize the ones that we have in 1-2 years, but it will take at least 4-5 years for the remaining 60 to appear.In 4-5 years, Turkey will develop its own aircraft.At this time, I think we must cooperate with countries that will fill our deficit and provide us with ready-made aircraft. It could be Russia, France…”, the Aydınlık newspaper quotes the general as saying.
According to the general, the United States will not provide F-16s to Turkey, “even if the government changes in Ankara.”
“Even if the government changes in Turkey, they (F-16) will not give them away. This is Turkey’s perspective. Besides, even if the government changes, I don’t think it will be different in the Aegean or Cyprus, because anyone, whoever takes such a position will leave power. Anyone who thinks of a different approach to Cyprus and the Aegean Sea has no future,” Erenel said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
