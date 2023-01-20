They report 33 mass shootings so far in 2023 in the US | News

The Gun Violence Archive organization reported this Thursday that so far in 2023, 33 mass shootings and four murders have been reported in different regions of the United States (USA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

A tornado leaves at least six dead in Alabama, USA

Among the incidents that have reported the most victims so far, the entity names the one that occurred on January 4 in Utah, where there were eight deaths and the alleged murderer is a man named Michael Orwin Haight, 42.

According to the platform, which records violent incidents in the North American country almost in real time, a shooting that occurred in Florida, although it did not cause any deaths, did leave a balance of 10 injured.

American gun violence data in the new year, as of 1/19:

–935 deaths

–1,663 injuries

–33 mass shootings

–4 mass murders

–17 children killed | 26 children injured

–78 teenagers killed | 186 teenagers injured

–56 defensive incidents

–74 unintentional shootings

–39 murder-suicides

— The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths)

January 19, 2023

It was mentioned that 1,254 cases of suicide with a firearm have been registered until January 19, which means that an average of 66 people take their own lives daily.

On the other hand, there are 20 deaths among children and 81 among adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 who died from a bullet fired from a firearm. Meanwhile, so far in 2023, 189 adolescents and 26 children have been injured with firearms.

In 2022, there were 647 mass shootings across the country and 24,090 suicides. In addition, 1,358 adolescents died from an injury caused by a firearm, the Gun Violence Archive noted.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



