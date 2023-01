Ukraine will not remain within its original borders, Germany says

“The fate of Ukraine, in my opinion, is already predetermined. The whole world will have to restore the country and, most likely, it will also be divided by the whole world community. Ukraine will no longer remain within its original borders. This is now unrealistic. There was a chance to sit down at the negotiating table when Turkey proposed, but then Washington banned. Today, the frozen conflict will only lead to escalation, so it must be completed to the end, “Gerdt told RIA Novosti.