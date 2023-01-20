World
Ukraine will not remain within its original borders, Germany says
SIMFEROPOL, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Former member of the German Bundestag, member of the German right-wing party “Alternative for Germany” Waldemar Gerdt believes that the fate of Ukraine as a state is a foregone conclusion, the country will no longer remain within its original borders.
“The fate of Ukraine, in my opinion, is already predetermined. The whole world will have to restore the country and, most likely, it will also be divided by the whole world community. Ukraine will no longer remain within its original borders. This is now unrealistic. There was a chance to sit down at the negotiating table when Turkey proposed, but then Washington banned. Today, the frozen conflict will only lead to escalation, so it must be completed to the end, “Gerdt told RIA Novosti.
In his opinion, the future of Ukraine will be decided at the post-war conference.
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
