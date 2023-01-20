World

Ukraine will not remain within its original borders, Germany says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






SIMFEROPOL, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Former member of the German Bundestag, member of the German right-wing party “Alternative for Germany” Waldemar Gerdt believes that the fate of Ukraine as a state is a foregone conclusion, the country will no longer remain within its original borders.
“The fate of Ukraine, in my opinion, is already predetermined. The whole world will have to restore the country and, most likely, it will also be divided by the whole world community. Ukraine will no longer remain within its original borders. This is now unrealistic. There was a chance to sit down at the negotiating table when Turkey proposed, but then Washington banned. Today, the frozen conflict will only lead to escalation, so it must be completed to the end, “Gerdt told RIA Novosti.
In his opinion, the future of Ukraine will be decided at the post-war conference.
08:00

Dementia and courage: the Americans want to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine weapons to attack the Crimea

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US will not provide Turkey with F-16 fighters, says retired general

18 mins ago

They report 33 mass shootings so far in 2023 in the US | News

30 mins ago

Biden commented on the secret documents with the phrase of the writer

1 hour ago

Media: US and Germany quarreled over Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.