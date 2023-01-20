World
Biden commented on the secret documents with the phrase of the writer
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden used a phrase by writer Gertrude Stein to make it clear how insignificant he considers the case of secret documents found in his home.
“I think you will understand that there is nothing there. There is not even anything there,” Biden told reporters, quoted by the Associated Press.
Biden used the phrase “there’s no there there”. This expression became popular in the English-speaking world after the publication in 1937 of the book “The Autobiography of Everyone” by the American modernist writer Gertrude Stein. She thus described her feelings of the fact that the house in which she spent her childhood no longer exists.
American media previously reported that secret documents were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were found by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November. The White House acknowledged that Biden used these office spaces in Washington from 2017 to 2020. According to media reports, among the secret documents were intelligence data and materials from briefings about Ukraine, Iran and the UK, they are dated 2013-2016. Biden said that the find came as a surprise to him, he knows nothing about the contents of the papers. As reported, the second portion of classified documents was discovered by Biden’s aides in the garage of his home in Wilmington, later five more pages of classified materials were added to this.
