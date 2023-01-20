World

Media: US and Germany quarreled over Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Deliveries of tanks to Ukraine have sparked controversy between Washington and Berlin, American military analyst William J. Hennigan writes in an article for The Time.
At a meeting between Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and the new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, each side presented arguments why not it, but the opponent should be the first to provide tanks to Ukraine. In particular, the American delegation claims that German Leopards consume less fuel than Abrams tanks, are easier to maintain, and are also widely available throughout Europe, the article says.
“Berlin has privately pushed for Washington to provide the tanks first. But the Biden administration says it has no plans to do so yet,” Hennigan writes.
“The dispute over tanks is another quarrel over Western support for Ukraine,” he concluded.
The Bundestag remembered the sad experience, arguing about the transfer of tanks to Ukraine

Earlier it became known that the United States currently sees no reason to transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to difficulties with their maintenance. Germany has also so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz on this issue has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on Scholz to accept the decision.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, expressed the hope that, following the meeting of the contact group to support Ukraine at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany on January 20, decisions would be made on the supply of heavy weapons to Kyiv.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

