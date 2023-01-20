World

Russia warns US of catastrophic policy, Antonov says

WASHINGTON, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Russia constantly warns the United States that their course is leading the world to a catastrophic scenario, said Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the United States of America.
“We … constantly warn Washington that its course of inflicting a strategic defeat on us “on the battlefield” is rapidly leading the world to a catastrophic scenario,” he told reporters.
Antonov also dismissed allegations that Russia is threatening to use nuclear weapons, calling them “empty and irresponsible.”
“No one in Russia’s political and military leadership has ever spoken like that,” he added.
Antonov responded to the decision of the Pentagon to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine in handling Patriot air defense systems

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

