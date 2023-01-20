World
Russia warns US of catastrophic policy, Antonov says
WASHINGTON, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Russia constantly warns the United States that their course is leading the world to a catastrophic scenario, said Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the United States of America.
“We … constantly warn Washington that its course of inflicting a strategic defeat on us “on the battlefield” is rapidly leading the world to a catastrophic scenario,” he told reporters.
Antonov also dismissed allegations that Russia is threatening to use nuclear weapons, calling them “empty and irresponsible.”
“No one in Russia’s political and military leadership has ever spoken like that,” he added.
