Zelensky, during an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in particular, suggested that the crash of a helicopter with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was not an “accident”, but the result of a Russian special operation. He also promised to seize Crimea by force if the United States and the European Union provide the Armed Forces with a new batch of military equipment and criticized Germany for indecision in the issue of transferring modern Leopard tanks to Kyiv.