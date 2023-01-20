MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of The Daily Mail criticized “Vladimir Zelensky after his speech at the Readers of the British edition of The Daily Mail criticized “Vladimir Zelensky after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant article.

Zelensky, during an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in particular, suggested that the crash of a helicopter with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was not an “accident”, but the result of a Russian special operation. He also promised to seize Crimea by force if the United States and the European Union provide the Armed Forces with a new batch of military equipment and criticized Germany for indecision in the issue of transferring modern Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

The “accident” turned out to be the idiot Zelensky. This disgusting person must go,” said maria4545.

“Stop dancing to Zelensky’s tune. He is a brazen swindler. Germany should stop helping Ukraine,” wrote Russ A Bott.

“Western governments should take this guy out. At the very least, they should definitely stop supporting him,” says MathsStats.

“I don’t believe a single word of Zelensky,” Dean Carbon stressed.

“Imagine lending your neighbors the money they supposedly need to pay their electricity bills and then seeing them bring in a new car, go on vacation and buy designer clothes. noted A Dogg.

“Just a year ago, no one had any idea who this self-satisfied millionaire grabber was. Most likely, at the moment Zelensky is already building a new estate in the UK,” The Welsh Judge summed up.

January 18, 19:23 The British attacked Zelensky’s wife because of the reaction to the helicopter crash

A helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian state emergency service crashed on Wednesday morning in Brovary in the Kyiv region near a kindergarten. There were nine people on board, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Yenin, state secretary of the department Yuri Lubkovich and their assistants. They all died. In total, according to updated data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of the crash, fourteen people died and another 25 were injured.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that military assistance only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.