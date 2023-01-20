Denmark regretted sending their Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The transfer of Caesar howitzers to Ukraine was a “painful” step that deprived Denmark of an important element of defense, Christian Christensen, a senior researcher at the Center for Military Studies at the University of Copenhagen, told the Berlingske newspaper. The transfer of Caesar howitzers to Ukraine was a “painful” step that deprived Denmark of an important element of defense, Christian Christensen, a senior researcher at the Center for Military Studies at the University of Copenhagen, told the Berlingske newspaper.

Earlier, the Danish authorities decided to transfer to Ukraine all 19 CAESAR self-propelled guns ordered from France

As Christensen noted, in this case we are not talking about the transfer of weapons from old stocks, but about a system that forms the basis of the combat capabilities of the country’s army. “So it’s really painful. This system was the core of the Danish army’s nascent reconstruction, and it’s an important part that is being removed,” he lamented.

According to him, Denmark had been waiting for the appearance of this artillery system for years, the French howitzers were planned to be included in the emerging brigade of four thousand people.

At the same time, Christensen criticized the statement by Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen that work was already underway to find a replacement for Caesar. “There was a reason why the Danish Ministry of Defense decided to buy these French guns. This is a system adapted to the needs of the Danish army,” he said.

The expert added that it is possible to find another similar system, but at present orders for military equipment are made by “the whole world .” “That means you can’t just find 19 alternative guns,” Christensen concluded.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.