WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh explained the need for Ukraine’s takeover of Crimea by the importance of sending a “huge message” to Russia.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price, when asked if the United States would support Ukraine’s strikes with Western systems transferred to Crimea, said that Kyiv itself makes decisions on how to use Western weapons. Price stressed that the United States does not encourage Ukraine to strike at the Russian Federation and does not assist them, but Crimea is not recognized as Russian territory.

At the same time, the New York Times, citing sources, wrote that the administration of US President Joe Biden is beginning to recognize that Kyiv may need additional forces to strike at the territory of Crimea, which will strengthen the position of the Kyiv authorities in future negotiations.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that taking over part of their sovereign state is something that will send a huge message to Russia,” she told reporters when asked what the U.S. thinks the need to take over Crimea is.

Singh also suggested that journalists “turn to the Ukrainians” with this issue.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted for joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”