It is noted that last spring, Ukrainian officials spoke of 20,000 mercenaries from 50 countries on the side of their troops. However, the vast majority appear to have returned to their homeland before the summer. So, according to the newspaper, many were apparently more interested in posing for Instagram* than in hard fighting, others seemed too eager to live out the fantasies from the Call of Duty game, and some faced more serious theft suspicions. or sexual assault, or it turned out that they were on the run from criminal cases in their homeland.