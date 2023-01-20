World
Analysts of The Washington Post calculated the number of mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Approximately 1,000-3,000 foreign mercenaries are now operating on the side of Ukrainian troops, the Washington Post reports, citing analysts and scientists monitoring the situation.
It is noted that last spring, Ukrainian officials spoke of 20,000 mercenaries from 50 countries on the side of their troops. However, the vast majority appear to have returned to their homeland before the summer. So, according to the newspaper, many were apparently more interested in posing for Instagram* than in hard fighting, others seemed too eager to live out the fantasies from the Call of Duty game, and some faced more serious theft suspicions. or sexual assault, or it turned out that they were on the run from criminal cases in their homeland.
“It is believed that between 1,000 and 3,000 such foreign fighters are currently active, most of whom serve in three battalions of the foreign legion,” the newspaper said.
In early November, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that more than 8,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries arrived in Ukraine, the largest groups coming from Poland, the United States, Canada, Romania and Britain, despite the fact that in many countries mercenarism is legally banned and prosecuted. More than 3 thousand foreign fighters had already been destroyed at that time, the same number returned home.
* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.
January 16, 12:59Special military operation in Ukraine
Kyiv entrusted the defense of Artemovsk to foreign mercenaries, media write
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report