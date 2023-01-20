The second demonstration against pension reform in France will be held on January 31

French trade unions announced a second nationwide demonstration on January 31 against raising the country’s retirement age after more than 1 million people took to the streets of the country on Thursday to protest the reform, BFMTV reported.

“In continuation of today’s day of demonstrations against pension reform, the next protest will take place on January 31. Eight leading French unions agreed on this date: CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU,” the TV channel said, citing the trade union. CFDT.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to her, the French authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023, so by 2030 it will reach 64 years.