World
The second demonstration against pension reform in France will be held on January 31
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
PARIS, January 19 – RIA Novosti. French trade unions announced a second nationwide demonstration on January 31 against raising the country’s retirement age after more than 1 million people took to the streets of the country on Thursday to protest the reform, BFMTV reported.
“In continuation of today’s day of demonstrations against pension reform, the next protest will take place on January 31. Eight leading French unions agreed on this date: CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU,” the TV channel said, citing the trade union. CFDT.
According to the French Ministry of the Interior, 1.12 million people took part in demonstrations against raising the retirement age in France on Thursday, of which 80,000 were in Paris. According to the trade union “General Confederation of Labor” (CGT), the action in Paris consisted of 400 thousand participants, and in total 2 million people protested in the country.
In total, more than 200 protests took place in the metropolis against the backdrop of a nationwide strike against pension reform, called by eight leading French trade unions. The largest of them are in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes.
January 12, 15:14
French PM vows to push ahead with pension reform despite protests
In Paris, representatives of various industries, supporters of the yellow vests movement and black bloc radicals took part in the demonstration, which started from the Place de la République, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the scene. The clashes began after the radicals began to throw stones, bottles, fireworks and firecrackers at the police. In response, the police fired tear gas and forced the crowd back. Police detained 38 people at a protest in Paris.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to her, the French authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023, so by 2030 it will reach 64 years.
April 11, 2022, 21:58
Macron did not rule out a referendum on the reform of the pension system in France
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report