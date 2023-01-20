Vučić explained Serbia’s position on Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions

BELGRADE, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic explained on the sidelines of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic explained on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos why he supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not support sanctions against Russia.

Vučić, along with MEP Roberta Metsola and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, took part in a roundtable on “Expanding European Horizons” where the growing Euroskepticism in the Western Balkans was discussed.

“You forgot that we endured sanctions (in the 1990s) for almost 10 years, and we are not enthusiastic about them, I do not believe that they will give any result. I do not belong to the club of like-minded people, I prefer pluralism of opinions, but when we talk about important things, the UN Charter, the position on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, you can always count on Serbia,” Vucic stressed and added that “I would like to see the world as soon as possible.”

At the same time, he added that Serbia supports “the territorial integrity of Ukraine, just as it supports the territorial integrity of Serbia.” According to him, Belgrade will maintain the territorial integrity of any UN member state. Vučić pointed out that Serbia supports and abides by every UN resolution, the UN Charter and asked “why some world powers do not abide by the UN Charter and Resolution 1244 when it comes to Serbia.”

