Vučić explained Serbia’s position on Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions

“You forgot that we endured sanctions (in the 1990s) for almost 10 years, and we are not enthusiastic about them, I do not believe that they will give any result. I do not belong to the club of like-minded people, I prefer pluralism of opinions, but when we talk about important things, the UN Charter, the position on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, you can always count on Serbia,” Vucic stressed and added that “I would like to see the world as soon as possible.”