Berlin warned Warsaw against transferring tanks to Kyiv without permission

“According to my knowledge, no requests have been received to date… If Poland, as she says, does this without permission ( Germany to lift export restrictions – ed.), then we will comment when this happens. I do not find this particularly friendly to Alliance,” Pistorius said, speaking live on the second German channel ZDF.

The issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks by third countries will be decided on Friday, the minister added. He also listed everything Germany supplies to Ukraine. “It is impossible to ignore accusations that we are doing too little,” he added.

According to the German newspaper Welt, in 2018 Pistorius called for a review of EU sanctions against Russia. He explained his position by saying that the restrictions had damaged the economy of his country and strengthened Russia’s position. Pistorius was also a member of the German-Russian Friendship Group, created in cooperation with the Federation Council. According to the Lower Saxon media, he studied Russian. At the same time, he sharply criticized the Russian special operation in Ukraine.