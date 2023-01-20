World
Berlin warned Warsaw against transferring tanks to Kyiv without permission
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BERLIN, Jan 20 – RIA Novosti. Germany has not yet received requests from Poland to lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if Warsaw decides to transfer them without such permissions, then this will be “not very friendly” to the Alliance, said the new Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview with Polsat TV on Thursday that Warsaw could transfer its Leopard tanks to Kyiv without waiting for Berlin’s consent.
“According to my knowledge, no requests have been received to date… If Poland, as she says, does this without permission (Germany to lift export restrictions – ed.), then we will comment when this happens. I do not find this particularly friendly to Alliance,” Pistorius said, speaking live on the second German channel ZDF.
The issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks by third countries will be decided on Friday, the minister added. He also listed everything Germany supplies to Ukraine. “It is impossible to ignore accusations that we are doing too little,” he added.
Yesterday, 19:09
Prague denied talks on postponing deliveries of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv
On Thursday, the new head of the German Defense Ministry, Pistorius, took the oath in the Bundestag, thereby taking office.
According to the German newspaper Welt, in 2018 Pistorius called for a review of EU sanctions against Russia. He explained his position by saying that the restrictions had damaged the economy of his country and strengthened Russia’s position. Pistorius was also a member of the German-Russian Friendship Group, created in cooperation with the Federation Council. According to the Lower Saxon media, he studied Russian. At the same time, he sharply criticized the Russian special operation in Ukraine.
Germany has so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz on this issue has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on Scholz to accept the decision.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
January 18, 19:32
Media: Finland will be asked to join the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report