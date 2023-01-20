Berlin warned Warsaw against transferring tanks to Kyiv without permission

According to the German newspaper Welt, in 2018 Pistorius called for a review of EU sanctions against Russia. He explained his position by saying that the restrictions had damaged the economy of his country and strengthened Russia’s position. Pistorius was also a member of the German-Russian Friendship Group, created in cooperation with the Federation Council. According to the Lower Saxon media, he studied Russian. At the same time, he sharply criticized the Russian special operation in Ukraine.