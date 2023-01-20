Diplomat at the UN called the idea of ​​an anti-Russian “tribunal” a PR move

UN, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The idea of ​​creating a “tribunal” against Russia on the events in Ukraine, which Kyiv and Western countries are trying to promote, is just a PR move – the only structure capable of creating a tribunal whose decisions would be coercive is the UN Security Council, and there Russia has the right of veto, a diplomat in one of the UN delegations told RIA Novosti.

On Thursday, the European Parliament by a majority vote adopted a resolution calling for the creation of a so-called “special tribunal for Ukraine” and the use of Russian assets “for reparations to Kyiv.”

January 9, 21:49 Nebenzya called the idea of ​​Kyiv to organize a tribunal against Russia ridiculous

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, told RIA Novosti that “any tribunal needs to receive a mandate from a structure that includes member countries.” “Every time a tribunal was created, it was created by one of the UN bodies, consisting of member countries – it could be the General Assembly, it could be the Security Council, the Human Rights Council. As a result, you need a mandate from one of these bodies,” Hack said.

Meanwhile, as a UN diplomat told RIA Novosti, “only the Security Council has created tribunals in history.” “Because only the Security Council, acting under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, can make decisions that are binding (compulsory) for states,” he said.

It is obvious that in the Security Council Russia will veto the initiative to create an anti-Russian tribunal. As for the General Assembly, its decisions are purely recommendatory for states.

“Accordingly, the body created on the basis of such a resolution, even if you call it a “tribunal”, in practice will not be able to perform any coercive actions, including the issuance of arrest warrants,” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

“Naturally, it will not be a judicial body, but for the purposes of propaganda in the context of creating the appearance of condemnation of Russia’s actions by the “entire international community” it will do,” he said.

In principle, according to him, anyone can create such a “tribunal”, including a regional organization, such as the Council of Europe, but then the regional character (less authority) will be added to the inefficiency and inability to make coercive decisions, the diplomat explained.

The resolution of the UN General Assembly, if adopted only by Western countries, with a massive abstention of all the rest, will also indicate a purely regional nature of the initiative and will hardly have authority.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told RIA Novosti that the European Union is trying to cover up its involvement in war crimes in Ukraine by initiating the creation of a special tribunal. Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Geneva headquarters, told RIA Novosti that the creation of a mechanism under the auspices of the UN requires the approval of the UN Security Council, without which the proposed EU “tribunal on Ukraine” is impossible. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia categorically rejects Kyiv’s accusations of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the idea of ​​creating an international court for Ukraine a “cabal” and said that it would not have jurisdiction over Russia.